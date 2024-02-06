The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, joined the Ariel station of the Israel Police in helping a young girl with special needs fulfill her dream.

Israel Dog Unit volunteers and working dogs held an exhibition for her today, along with her family, Fire and Rescue Service personnel, and officers from the Ariel station.

Israel Dog Unit director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: “The task of putting a smile on the face of a sweet young girl is no less important than any other lifesaving task we take on normally.”

“We are happy to help the Israel Police in routine and emergency situations, as part of our loyalty and devotion to full cooperation for the nation of Israel.”

“We thank the Ariel station of the Israel Police for allowing us the good deed of participating in the exhibition for this pure soul.”