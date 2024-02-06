The Chief Rabbi of Safed (Tzfat) and one of the senior rabbis of religious Zionism, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, commented today (Tuesday) on an exercise in which soldiers simulated a scenario of the kidnapping of a Palestinian Arab by local settlers.

"It's extreme because it has never happened. Why is it bizarre? Because when a person is involved in extreme scenarios about situations that have never existed, and is not dealing with real situations, he's a prisoner of fake concepts."

The rabbi added, "When you don't deal with the real problem, which unfortunately happened, you deal with nonsense, with nonsense. You deal with things that didn't happen and won't happen."

"I suggest the army deal with its real problems and then we will save a lot of lives," concluded Rabbi Eliyahu.