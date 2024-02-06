An IDF reservist was seriously wounded in Gaza and was infected by a dangerous fungus that entered his system. He is currently hospitalized at Sheba Medical Center in very severe condition.

His family, together with the hospital, reached out to Pfizer to request the experimental drug Fosmanogepix from Ireland to Israel, and after several civilians enlisted to help, the medication is on its way.

According to Channel 12, the innovative and experimental drug is still not registered anywhere in the world and is not yet regularly produced.

The race to bring the drug to Israel hit a snag when an Israeli couple who traveled to Irland specially to bring it arrived on Sunday when the company was closed. In the end, they managed to obtain it and it is expected to arrive on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the third time that Pfizer has enlisted to bring medications to Israel, the first two times the drugs helped clear signs of the fungus in the blood.