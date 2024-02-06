A headline in Haaretz, featured over an op-ed by Nimrod Aloni, aroused significant controversy online and was edited a short while after being published.

The original headline stated: "Let’s be honest: We're no better than Hamas." Following significant online controversy, it was changed to read "Let's be honest: The claims against our enemies are us looking in a mirror."

Some users, among them journalist Aryeh Erlich, criticized the newspaper in comments on the original headline: "Congratulations on a rare honest look at yourselves."

The Torat Lehima organization commented, "Haaretz is no better than Hamas." Another user added, "We've been saying this for years, it's good to see that you finally understood."

User Shahar Lotan wrote: "I admire Nimrod Aloni, and in his defense, he did not choose the headline, his editor did. Still, after approximately one hundred days of reservist service, with my friends fighting on the front and evacuated from their homes, we are absolutely better than Hamas, in every possible way, especially in the aspect of humanistic education. How could you think, and indeed write in Hebrew, otherwise? I have canceled my subscription to Haaretz."