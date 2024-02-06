Passengers on the Israeli carrier EL AL now have inflight access to Torah classes by Yeshiva University's Torah personalities, rabbis, scholars, and educators through the YUTorah platform.

The recorded classes will be updated every four to six weeks, with content relevant to the time of year and the upcoming Jewish holidays.

The broadcasts will include discussions on Halacha (Jewish law), Jewish history, Tefillah (Jewish prayer), dating and marriage, parenting, and Parsha (weekly Torah portion).

The classes will feature a wide range of notable YU-affiliated speakers, such as YU President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, Rabbi Aryeh Lebowitz, Rabbi Dr. Jacob J. Schacter, Rabbi Menachem Penner, Rabbi Meir Goldwicht, Dr. David Pelcovitz, Dr. Rona Novick, Rabbi Hershel Schachter, Rabbi Assaf Bednarsh, and Mrs. Nechama Price.

“This is a great opportunity to broaden YU’s reach, and spread our values across the globe,” said Rabbi Ari Rockoff, Yeshiva University’s David Mitzner Community Dean for Values and Leadership, who co-founded the YUTorah website in 2003.

“With our EL AL partnership, we are perpetuating and fulfilling the mission of YU Torah and Yeshiva University, connecting people with Torah.”