IDF troops are continuing to operate in western Khan Yunis to secure new areas above and below ground. The forces have encountered armed Hamas terrorists wearing civilian clothing who were preparing attacks on IDF troops in the area.

Over the past day, dozens of terrorists have been killed and approximately 80 individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity have been apprehended, including several terrorists that took part in the October 7th massacre.

In other operations, IDF snipers killed over 15 terrorists. IDF troops also identified an enemy spotter, who had concealed himself inside a compound and killed him. During targeted raids, IDF troops located numerous weapons, including grenades, AK-47 rifles, five RPGs, explosive devices, and ammunition.

In the area of Deir al Balah, an Islamic Jihad terrorist who took part in the October 7th massacre in Kibbutz Nir Oz was eliminated by an IDF fighter jet.

In Beit Hanoun, IDF troops identified four terrorist operatives trying to set up observation infrastructure in an attempt to restore intelligence-gathering capabilities for the terrorist organizations in the northern Gaza Strip. An IDF helicopter struck the terrorist cell.

Over the past day, during IDF activity in the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops killed numerous terrorists during targeted raids and ambushes. IDF missile ships identified a terrorist cell in the area where IDF troops in the central Gaza Strip were operating. During joint ground, naval, and aerial activity, the terrorist cell was struck and a number of the terrorists were killed.

In additional operations in the Gaza Strip, IDF ground troops killed over 15 terrorists in different encounters and struck a compound used by terrorists to fire at IDF troops and store explosives.