Shuvael Ben-Gvir, the 18-year-old son of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, uploaded a post to X (formerly Twitter) in which he mocked US President Joe Biden.

"During difficult times like these, it is important to raise awareness for Alzheimer's, a degenerative brain disease which is the most common cause of cognitive decline and dementia in old age. A serious disease which harms a person's functioning and ability," Shuvael wrote along with a picture of the US President.

His father apologized, writing: "Shuvael is my son, beloved to me more than anything. But tonight he made a severe mistake in a post which I deeply disapprove of.

"The United States of America is our greatest ally and President Biden is a friend of Israel. Even if I disagree with his conduct, there is no place for disparagement. Respect for the creations is basic, that is how I educate my children. I apologize for my son's remarks."

The Minister's son later deleted the post and wrote "Mr. President, sorry!"