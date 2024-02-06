Municipal council leaders from the Gaza envelope have been holed up inside the Prime Minister's office since Monday night and are demanding that Benjamin Netanyahu meet with them for an in-depth discussion about the return of the residents, who left following the October 7th attack, to their homes.

Yesterday a heated discussion was held between the sides about the plan but an agreement was not reached. The council heads demanded to meet with the Prime Minister or Defense Minister and emphasized that they would wait in the office until they got their meeting.

According to them the plan that was proposed to them included cuts in the grant for residents returning to their homes and they do not accept it. "We feel that they are belittling the residents," they stated.

While according to the plan drafted by the Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office, the Tkuma Authority, and the Finance Ministry, the majority of the residents will return home at the beginning of March, the council heads demand that the residents are given the option to remain outside their homes until the beginning of July.