Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the military to find other alternatives to the reliance on UNRWA in all matters related to humanitarian aid in Gaza which is currently transferred directly to the disgraced organization within the coming days, Kan Reshet Bet reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, citing senior members of the Security Cabinet, Netanyahu has given Halevi until the end of the week to find such alternatives.

Israel currently transfers all humanitarian aid for Gaza to UNRWA which oversees its distribution to the population, while Hamas takes at least a substantial part of the aid.

Over the past months, allegations have come to light regarding the connections between the UN's organization that is meant to aid “Palestinian refugees” and the Hamas terrorist group, with some of its employees even participating in the October 7th massacre. This comes after years that Israel has worked with the organization in the Gaza Strip, and has even exempted it from excise tax on fuel.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the formation of an independent investigation to look into accusations that 12 UNRWA employees took part in the Hamas massacre of October 7.

Over a dozen nations, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Finland, Germany, Scotland, the Netherlands, France, and Japan have frozen funding to the organization.