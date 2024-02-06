Defense Minister Yoav Gallant gave a statement to the media on Monday evening in which he commented on the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and on the issue of the hostages.

Gallant said that "the ground operation is progressing and achieving its goals." He also added that "18 Hamas battalions were disbanded, half of the Hamas terrorists were killed or seriously wounded."

On the maneuver itself, Gallant said that it is "one of the most complex in the history of wars".

Commenting on the fighting in Khan Yunis, Gallant said that "three of the four battalions of the Hamas brigade there were disbanded and the fourth will be disbanded very soon."

Gallant commented on the issue of the hostages and said that "the military move creates the conditions for the return of the hostages. We continue the pressure to create the conditions to return all the hostages. We will reach the places where we have not yet fought, in the center of the Gaza Strip and in the south, and especially in Rafah."

"Hamas only understands force. The Hamas leadership, headed by Yahya Sinwar, is fleeing from the IDF. He moves from one hiding place to another. In the last few days, IDF soldiers found significant materials in the place where he stayed, and thanks to them we are improving and deepening our hold."

"Sinwar is preoccupied with his personal survival. He turned from the head of Hamas into a fugitive terrorist. We continue to pursue him above and below the ground."