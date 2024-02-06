Kan News has published new footage of the beginning of the October 7th massacre and the battle for the city of Ofakim in southern Israel - one of the farthest targets reached by Hamas ground forces.

With much of the IDF Southern Command engaged in other areas or still unaware of the scale of the incident, it fell to the Israel Police’s Ofakim station to provide the initial counterattack.

Along with the footage, the Israel Police have published recordings from the communications network detailing the officers’ gunfights with terrorists roaming the city.

“Hagefen Boulevard, we count at least four, five, six terrorists,” one officer reports over the radio. “They’re shooting at us. It’s war, war, right here in Ofakim. There’s a bunch of terrorists here. We need riot police with long guns or we have no chance. Now, now, now!”

“Ofakim Station here,” another message declares. “Be ready, push to engage, attack anyone who could be a terrorist. We’re at war. Attack the terrorists. Tower, we need a helicopter with YAMAM (Israel’s national counterterrorism unit) to Ofakim. Repeat, tower, we need a helicopter with YAMAM to Ofakim.”

The city is 27 kilometers from the Gaza border, half an hour away by car. By 7:09 a.m., October 7th, dozens of terrorists had reached the city. The city’s police forces realized that the threat was not only from rocket barrages.

“There are terrorists inside Ofakim,” an officer says over the radio. “We have multiple reports of people thought to be killed or injured. I need YAMAM’s special forces to be rushed to Ofakim.”

Another officer addresses those still in the station: “Anyone in the station with a long gun, find a vantage point, don’t let anyone unidentified enter the station!”

“Get to Keramim Street,” calls a third officer. “There’s an insane gunfight with terrorists here, and they’re throwing grenades. Get to Keramim Street! That’s the main incident!”

One exchange records officers trying to track a Hamas vehicle. “Do we have a description of the vehicle doing the shooting?”

“We have reports that it’s a pickup truck, inside Ofakim,” another officer answers.

An officer finding one of the scenes of the massacre tries to warn his comrades: “I have dozens wounded here! There’s a lot of people wounded, lying on the road. Get here quick! There’s motorcycles abandoned on the road, the terrorists must be nearby! I have a dead terrorist here, one dead terrorist, with a Kalashnikov. They’re riding motorcycles!”

Another officer calls in, reporting on yet another group of murders and shouting for help. “There are at least ten people dead here, fifteen wounded, and a lot more I haven’t counted yet! I’ve been shot in the hand, I need assistance!”

An officer reports on one engagement with Hamas: “I killed a terrorist just now. He’s dead.”

More murders are reported by an officer struggling to maintain his composure: “I have two more women dead here, they just died. There are people with their hands lying outside. People here are broken, finished. I need assistance!”

Another contact with the terrorists is reported: “Guys, I see two terrorists, but it’s hard to hit them. Get to Hagoren Street, fast! Move, move, move!”

One particularly chilling piece of information is passed along: “Take note, they’re in IDF uniforms. I repeat, they are in IDF uniforms, but with other vests and Kalashnikovs. Move, move, move!”

A different group of terrorists is reported: “Be advised, we have fifteen terrorists in camouflage uniforms with Kalashnikovs, and I see an antitank rocket off to the side. I killed one, another one died, I don’t know how. They look like soldiers, just like soldiers.”

By 7:30 a.m., still within the first few minutes of the terrorist invasion of the city, police sapper Yigal Illouz is the first to arrive at the house of Rachel Edri, at the corner of Hagefen and Hagoren streets, and attempts to engage the terrorists.

“Yigal worked the night shift and was driving to give a briefing at the Supernova festival in Re’im,” his wife, Ravit, explains, standing next to a memorial banner hung at that intersection. “The second he finished his shift, there was a report that there were terrorists in Ofakim.”

“He and another sapper drove to that street. As they advanced towards Rachel’s house, a terrorist fired at them from the second floor. The bullets went into his side and neck, and he was killed on the spot. His sacrifice saved everyone - they knew that terrorists had gone inside the house.”

Ravit continues to visit the intersection daily to light memorial candles for her husband. “Had I told Yigal, or any of them, not to go, not one of them would have listened to me. That’s their work, and this is why they took on this kind of work. They did it 100%, even giving their lives.”

The fighting in the city raged on, with terrorists entering houses, taking hostages, and firing in every direction from the windows. After Yigal had been killed, a large police force rushed to Hagoren Street, including the station commander, Nivi Ohana, and fellow officer Nissim Lugasi. Lugasi can be seen charging the terrorists’ position along with other officers despite not having had time to don his armor and helmet, wearing instead a short-sleeved police shirt and reflective identification cap. He is killed in action as the terrorists begin firing and throwing grenades.

“We need an armored vehicle,” an officer calls over the radio. “Everyone here only has pistols, and I barely have any magazines. Hurry, hurry, hurry!”

Another officer answers the call: “I’ve got a riot squad coming opposite us on Hagoren Street. Be careful that there’s no friendly fire.”

“I need more forces here quickly,” says the first officer. “They’re throwing grenades at us too.”

“One down, one terrorist down!” calls a third officer excitedly. “One dead, right next to me.”

“Hagoren Street - we have several injured, three terrorists killed,” an officer summarizes over the radio. “There’s a vehicle that has an RPG, we need a sapper quickly. There are people in uniform and in civilian clothes. Be ready for anything.”

Station commander Niv Ohana recalls the attack: “At a certain point, half an hour after the shooting started, with the number of incidents, every officer who was listening to our channel understood that this was something completely different. In the end, when we saw that there were officers who had been fighting for half an hour and that no help had arrived, I told them, 'Guys, this is it. Everyone fights by themselves. There’s nothing else we can do.'”

The recording shows that Hamas began to target the police directly. “They’re shooting at police cars!” shouts one officer. “Repeat, officers are taking fire! Get here quickly! Palmach Street, at the traffic circle, the intersection with Hagefen Boulevard. Hurry!”

The Ofakim station was also receiving calls from every nearby town, and from the Supernova festival in Re’im. Commander Ohana understood the incident immediately.

“All cars, anyone who has been called to an incident with terrorists, be advised that there are a lot of incidents. Give an initial response and try to end the incident. Additional forces will take time to arrive - try to manage by yourselves.”

Reports of incidents continued to roll in:

“Number 20, Pri Gan Street, we have terrorists in a house.”

“Tzohar Junction, there’s massive gunfire, approximately thirty terrorists, I have no forces here, send some troops!”

“This is South-36, we have another engagement at Tzohar Junction.”

“We’re involved in a gunfight inside Yachini. They’re throwing grenades at us inside Yachini.”

In total, eight officers, five soldiers, and thirty-five civillians were killed. Memorial banners and shrines have been placed throughout the city where they died.