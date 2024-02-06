Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, said on Monday that "the time has come to recognize a Palestinian state, to grant full membership (in the United Nations) by a decision of the Security Council, because this is the only way to realize security and stability for all."

"There is no other choice but to outline a clear mechanism and commit to specific steps and international guarantees within a specific time frame for the recognition of a Palestinian state," said Abu Rudeineh.

Abbas’ spokesman noted that the "positive statements" of the US administration on the issue are not enough, and now is the right time for a diplomatic decision that will take the region out of a state of endless war.

"The American side must force Israel to stop its aggression and war against the Palestinian people, because the alternative is chaos and playing with fire," he stated.

Abu Rudeineh called on the international community to take practical and quick steps to rescue the region from the current crisis, in accordance with the international legitimacy, that will lead to the end of “the occupation” and the establishment of a Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders.