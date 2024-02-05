Micah Kobi, a former senior ISA official, told Channel 12 News this evening about the possibilities for a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas and warned against releasing terrorists.

“Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is a real Nazi, who reads Mein Kampf,” Kobi said. “ We should have wiped them out long ago, they are full of hatred for Jews.”

“I sat with him, stayed with him, ate with him. He is a liar, villain, and irredeemable person who has been in a religious war with us for years.”

Kobi emphasized: “There is no such thing as ‘at any price’. If there should be a deal then they will release some terrorists, but I am against releasing murderers. God almighty, what's gotten into us? These people will murder Jews tomorrow!”

“We know them. They've already done it. I am against the mass release of terrorists,” he added.