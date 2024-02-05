Governors of Judea and Samaria regional councils criticized the parties in the IDF's Central Command who planned and performed an exercise simulating the kidnapping of a Palestinian by an Israeli this evening, instead of performing an exercise that simulates what they claim to be the more realistic reverse scenario.

“Whoever knows how to discharge a soldier who reads a chapter of Psalms in Jenin, knows how to discharge the person who wrote this exercise that discredits the Yesha communities and endangers lives.”

The leaders issued an emergency appeal to Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to discharge the person who wrote the exercise carried out this evening by the Central Command, which simulates the kidnapping of a PA resident by two Israelis.

“We demand that the Prime Minister and Minister of Defense discharge the person who wrote the exercise at a time like this. Whoever knows how to discharge reserve combat soldiers who recite psalms in a mosque in Jenin most definitely knows how to discharge the commander who planned an exercise that not only discredits the Judea and Samaria communities, but also endangers lives, since he is wasting ammunition and manpower on a fictitious scenario instead of training for a real scenario. We demand that you conduct an inspection of the central command that operates so many aspects of this war so absurdly that it has culminated in this delusional exercise. There is someone in the central command who is still under the illusion that we are pre-October 7th. We are not prepared to put the lives of our residents in danger, and we will not have it as part of the agenda.”