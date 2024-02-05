CNN reports that most citizens of the USA would prefer that a verdict be rendered against former president Donald Trump before the beginning of the presidential elections.

48% of those surveyed in a recent poll described it as critical that the verdict be announced before the presidential elections in November 2024.

16% stated they prefer the verdict to be announced after the elections, and 11% stated that the trials should be pushed off until after the elections.

72% of Democratic voters stated that it was critical that the verdict be published before elections, as well as 52% of independent voters. 38% of Republican voters thought it was critical that the verdict be published before elections, and 39% of Republicans thought it did not matter when the trials were held. 23% stated that the trials should be pushed off until after the elections.

Only 42% of Americans expressed significant or reasonable confidence in the Supreme Court of the United States to make the right decisions in all trials regarding the 2024 elections, with 35% saying that they had only minor faith in the Supreme Court, and 23% saying they had no faith at all.

Should Trump lose the election, 25% believe that he will accept the results. 76% believe that Biden will accept the results should he lose.

89% believe that if Trump were to be reelected, he would attempt to arrest and expel millions of undocumented migrants, 82% believe that he will attempt to fire federal employees who oppose implementing his policies, 78% believe that Trump will pardon himself for all federal crimes of which he has been convicted, 77% believe that he will also grant a pardon to those who were convicted of taking part in the 2021 Capitol riot, and 74% believe that Trump will order the Justice Department to investigate political rivals.