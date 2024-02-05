The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) responded to the claims of French MP Thomas Portes that Israel was blocking humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip.

"Humanitarian aid blocked while thousands of Palestinians die of hunger," Portes wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in French. Israel is doing everything possible to prevent humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip."

"Israel even refuses toys for children," he claimed. "History will not forget. History never forgets."

COGAT wrote in response: "Respectfully, sir, all these trucks are waiting outside the Rafah crossing. They are AFTER Israeli inspection, waiting for organizations within Gaza to receive them."

"Israel does not limit the amount of humanitarian aid sent to Gaza," it added.

Portes, a left-wing MP from the France Unbowed party, has accused Israel of genocide in its attempts to defend itself following the Hamas massacre of October 7 and has sought to impose sanctions on fellow MP Meyer Habib, a Jewish member of the French Parliament.