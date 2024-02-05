Children have always been drawn to Morah Sheindel. She would swing open the door to her kindergarten with the brightest smile, and wrap each child up in a tight, loving hug. But recently, the parents have begun to notice something shifting in Morah Shaindel. She hugs each child a little longer. When she lets go, her eyes glisten with tears.

What they don’t know is that six months ago, Sheindel Fried and her husband, R’ Avrohom, a revered Torah scholar, embarked on what seemed a promising investment opportunity, aiming to secure their five children's futures. It was a decision not made lightly, with five children and the cost of living climbing, and it was one with serious intention to secure their finances.

However, to the couple’s utter devastation, everything fell apart. The friend fell into a financial crisis, and the income, which doubled the amount they had to pay the bank every month to cover the loan for the investment, came to a grinding, sickening halt.

