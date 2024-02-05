תיעוד הפיגוע צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Security camera footage published Monday afternoon shows the moments during which a terrorist attempted to carry out a stabbing attack near Maaleh Adumim.

In the Monday morning incident, Border Police officers in al-Eizariya noticed an individual who aroused their suspicions.

During his security inspection, the individual drew a knife from under his coat and began a number of attempts to stab a Border Police officer, who immediately responded together with other officers. Precise fire was used, and the terrorist, a 14-year-old resident of Jerusalem, was neutralized.

The terrorist was later identified as Wadia Shadi Sa'ad Alian, a 14-year-old student in Abu Dis who lives in the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Border Police commander Itzhak Brik praised the fighters at the scene, saying, "You did your work in an excellent and professional manner, exactly as we expect of you."

"He came here with the goal of carrying out a terror attack against civilians, and in the end you prevented this - and as I said this is exactly what I expect of our fighters. Good for you - you did beautiful work."