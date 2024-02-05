Last Tuesday, the Tiberias branch of United Hatzalah held an event at the Tzipori Hotel to mark the donation of new lifesaving vehicles and devices. The gathering was graced by the presence of Health Minister Uriel Busso (Shas), Tiberias Mayor Boaz Yosef, and members of United Hatzalah management and volunteers.

During the event, five defibrillators were inaugurated in memory of five soldiers from the city who fell in combat during the war with Hamas, dubbed "Swords of Iron." Family members delivered heartfelt speeches, expressing gratitude to United Hatzalah for eternalizing the memory of their loved ones through lifesaving. Following this, two first-response e-bikes and an emergency ambucar donated to the chapter were presented.

“It’s an honor to host the families of these holy soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Swords of Iron war,” said Yossi Oknin, Tiberias branch head of United Hatzalah, in his opening remarks. “Their presence here, honoring their loved ones who sacrificed all for us, is what motivates our volunteers to continue saving lives. There is no sight more empowering and inspiring.”

Rabbi Eyal Grind, a United Hatzalah volunteer from Tiberias, whose son-in-law Staff Sergeant (res.) Elisha Yehonatan Lober fell in Gaza, addressed the crowd, stating, “When we see the lifesaving equipment donated in memory of the fallen, the verse that immediately comes to mind is, ‘In your blood you shall live’ (Ezekiel 16:6). The same blood that, in death, defended our lives now leads us to inaugurate tools that will continue to save lives and bring life into the world.”

Health Minister Uriel Busso, who also volunteers as an EMT for United Hatzalah, praised the branch's activities in his remarks: “The Tiberias chapter, led by Yossi Oknin, is one of the most dedicated and professional branches,” said Busso. “I have been a United Hatzalah volunteer for the past 25 years, and I see the organization’s volunteers everywhere around the country. Thank you for everything you do; the Health Ministry sees you as true partners in lifesaving.”

United Hatzalah CEO Eli Pollak said, “Since the beginning of the war, we have been working to increase our response in the community, which proved itself on October 7th and throughout this entire period. The donation of these vehicles is the latest addition to our fleet of tens of ambulances, ambucycles, e-bikes, and ambucars that were inaugurated over the past few weeks throughout the country to reinforce the response time to any medical emergency, particularly during these trying days. I want to thank the Minister for his kind words, and as he mentioned, we are proud to act as real and professional partners in lifesaving. I also want to thank the branch head, Yossi Oknin, and all Tiberias volunteers for their activities around the clock for the city’s residents, who, thanks to them, receive the most professional and dedicated treatment in every emergency.”

Health Ministry Uriel Busso cutting the ribbon at the ceremony United Hatzalah