IDF soldiers demolished a number of buildings, including a mosque, in Khan Yunis.

Prior to demolishing the structures, the soldiers recited the verse, "Hear o Israel, the L-rd our G-d, the L-rd is one (Shema Yisrael)."

A video clip shows the commander taking shelter under a distant wall of rocks, with his radio in his hand, instructing the soldiers to set off the explosives and demolish the buildings, which include a mosque.

"This is your commander," he said. "We have been forbidden to recite 'Shema Yisrael' in a mosque, therefore we will destroy the mosque while reciting 'Shema Yisrael.'"

He then recited the verse, and as he completed it, the buildings exploded.