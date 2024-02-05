The knife used in the attack

A terrorist attempted to stab a Border Police officer on Monday near Maaleh Adumim. Additional officers at the scene shot and neutralized the terrorist.

The Police Spokesperson stated: "Border Police forces carrying out a security patrol in the village of al-Aizariya stopped to inspect a suspicious individual. During the inspection, the terrorist pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the officers, who responded with fire and neutralized him."

No Israeli forces were hurt.

Last week a 16-year-old terrorist attempted to stab soldiers at a military post between Efrat and Tekoa. Other soldiers in the area neutralized him.