The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose 5.5 centimeters (2.17 inches) since Sunday, and now stands at 1.605 meters from the upper red line signaling maximum capacity.

Monday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with intermittent rainfall in most areas of Israel. There is a chance of flooding in the eastern streams. Light snow will fall on Mount Hermon, and temperatures will be lower than seasonal average.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and slightly less cold. In the morning hours, there may be light local rainfall in northern and central Israel.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures, especially in the mountains, nearing seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will rise slightly, reaching above seasonal average.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight drop in temperatures.