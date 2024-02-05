Defense Minister Yoav Gallant arrived on Sunday at Tel Nof Airbase in central Israel. Gallant oversaw the activities of the squadrons operating in all the areas where the war is taking place, and observed the capabilities of the planes and unmanned aerial vehicles.

He held a discussion with the base commander, Lt. Col. Ariel Dayan, with the commander of the 106 Squadron, and with the air and ground crews of the 118 Squadron.

Gallant expressed his appreciation to the teams for the precise and deadly offensive activity in Gaza, Lebanon and other arenas and emphasized that the Israel Air Force must continue be ready for any scenario in the northern arena.

"From here at the air force base in Tel Nof, I want to convey a clear message - every attack by the Air Force in the Gaza Strip advances us both towards achieving our goal and to bringing back the hostages. The pressure on Hamas is working, they are in a very difficult situation and we are hitting them," Gallant said at the conclusion of the visit.

On the northern arena, he said, "Also in the north, the reality is similar. The more we deepen the operational achievement, the greater the chance of reaching a situation where we are not forced to go to war. We will continue and deepen the operational achievement and I say from here, the slogan I saw at the entrance to the base - 'There is no place that is too far', is very accurate for the Air Force and for the State of Israel. We will act in every way and we will settle the score with everyone who attacked us, in order to ensure our safety and our existence."

"In simple and clear words, we have not yet started to activate all of our units and all of our special capabilities. We have many, many things that are ready. The unequivocal instruction that I gave to the Air Force is to point the planes to the north, and to be prepared for any evil that may occur. We are prepared, ready, maintain alertness. We have someone to be proud of, in our fighters in the air, on land, at sea, in all formations - there is someone to trust," he concluded.



