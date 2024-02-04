Canada will impose sanctions on Israelis who "incite violence" in Judea and Samira and introduce new sanctions on Hamas leaders, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Sunday.

In an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp on Sunday, Joly said some residents of Judea and Samaria "will be sanctioned."

She added that Canada will also bring new sanctions on Hamas leaders.

"We're working actively on it," Joly said, speaking from Ukraine. "I'm making sure that while I'm in Ukraine, the work is being done in Ottawa and I look forward to doing an announcement soon."

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order allowing the US government to impose sanctions against those directing or participating in certain actions, including acts or threats of violence against civilians, intimidating civilians to cause them to leave their homes, destroying or seizing property, or engaging in "terrorist activity" in Judea and Samaria.

The US State Department announced that four individuals will be subject to the sanctions: David Chai Chasdai, Einan Tanjil, Shalom Zicherman, and Yinon Levi.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said he was considering imposing sanctions on "extremist settlers" following the example of the US.

“Settler violence in the West Bank is absolutely unacceptable,” Trudeau said while taking questions from reporters in Waterloo, Ontario, according to CTV News.

“We are looking into how to make sure that those responsible for extremist violence, or extremist settler violence in the West Bank, are held to account for it,” he added, affirming, “We are looking at sanctions on extremist settlers.”