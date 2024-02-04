The United States is pressuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a halt in the fighting in Gaza for at least four months as part of a two-stage deal, Channel 13 reported on Sunday.

According to the report, in return for the long ceasefire, an agreement will be put into action to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

According to the proposed outline that is being pushed by the Biden administration, Israel will first stop combat in the Gaza Strip for six weeks, pull out of the Gazan urban centers, and a small number of terrorists will be released from Israeli prisons. In return, 35 elderly and sick hostages as well as five female soldiers will be released.

In the second stage, Israel will continue the pause for an extended period and a large number of terrorists will be released, including ones that are considered "high-value." In return, all of the remaining male soldiers will be released from Hamas captivity.