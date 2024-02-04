תיעוד: פעילות לוחמי גבעתי במוצב האימונים של חמאס צילום: דובר צה"ל

As part of operations in western Khan Yunis, the Givati Brigade conducted a targeted raid on the "Al-Qadsia" compound, which serves as the main base of the Khan Yunis Brigade.

The office of Mohammad Sinwar - the brother of Yahya Sinwar - was located at the compound. When entering the area, the forces identified that the compound was booby-trapped by Hamas terrorists with many explosives, including those buried inside the walls, which were neutralized by engineering forces.

In addition, many terrorists entrenched near the position opened fire on the soldiers. The terrorists were neutralized by sniper fire, tank fire, and the Israeli Air Force.

The "Al-Qadsia" compound served as a training facility for Hamas to train terrorists to carry out the October 7th massacre. The compound contained significant training areas, some of which had models simulating entrance gates of Israeli kibbutzim, military bases, and IDF armored vehicles. The soldiers also breached the central war room of the Khan Yunis Brigade and the offices of its senior officers. Additionally, the base contained rocket storage facilities and tunnel shafts leading to underground tunnel routes used by the Hamas terrorist organization.

In the area, a workshop for manufacturing weapons and tunnel infrastructure was located, as well as many weapons, including anti-tank missiles, RPGs, light machine guns, explosives, grenades, ammunition, and more.

Commander of the Givati Brigade, LTC Liron Bitito stated: "The Givati Brigade combat team raided the flagship position and training center used by the Khan Yunis Brigade and destroyed it. This is a very significant compound where many weapons were found. In addition, the brigade is operating resolutely in western Khan Yunis and is succeeding in driving the terrorists out of their hiding places every day. I am proud to lead a brigade like Givati in this war. The current generation has proven to be no less committed and moral than previous generations. The Givati Brigade will continue to be wherever needed and anywhere we are asked."