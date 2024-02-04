תיעוד: חיסול מחבלים על ידי צוות הקרב ובסיוע חיל האוויר צילום: דובר צה"ל

Soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade are operating in the Khan Yunis area.

In recent days, the soldiers have intensified the combat in the Al-Amal area in the west of Khan Yunis. The area serves as a stronghold of the Hamas terrorist organization. The soldiers located many weapons, Hamas terrorist infrastructure, underground tunnel shafts, observation posts, and weapons manufacturing facilities.

תיעוד: פעילות צוות הקרב החטיבתי של הצנחנים בחאן יונס צילום: דובר צה"ל

As the forces advanced in the area, there were several incidents in which terrorist cells attempted to shoot at and plant explosives near the soldiers. The soldiers eliminated the terrorists in close-range combat, as well as with sniper, the assistance of mortar fire, and IAF strikes.

Additionally, following intelligence, the soldiers conducted a targeted raid on Hamas' financial infrastructure, locating safes and a currency exchange office of the terrorist organization where more than three million shekels designated for terrorist purposes were stored. The soldiers also found intelligence documents belonging to Hamas.