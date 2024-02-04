An Arab journalist reporting from the northern Gaza Strip posted footage to social media of ammunition that he claims the IDF left behind while retreating.

Mekor Rishon reporter Assaf Gibor explained that "from the video, one can see that some of the casings are empty, it is unsure if the rest is indeed live ammunition."

The IDF Spokesperson confirmed that the incident is being investigated and admitted that two live shells were left in the field and the rest, what is seen in the video, are empty ammunition packages.

"The incident is under investigation," the IDF Spokesperson stated, adding that "IDF forces work by regular instructions for removing ammunition in different stages of their entry and exit from the battle zones. The video shows two shells and the rest are empty ammunition packaging."