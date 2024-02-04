Dutch police have launched an investigation after unknown individuals sprayed two swastikas on the synagogue in the city of Middelburg.

Members of the local Jewish community discovered the vandalism last night (Saturday) at 9:45 and called the police to the scene.

The police began collecting records from security cameras in the area of the synagogue in order to identify and locate the suspects.

"It's vandalism with a nasty twist. It's still unclear who is behind the graffiti," said the local police spokesman.

The Jewish community told the country's media that they were "terrified" by the act.

According to local reports, since the October 7 massacre, antisemitic incidents in the Netherlands have increased by 800 percent.