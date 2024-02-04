Namibian President Hage Geingob died today (Sunday), weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer, the Namibian President's Office announced. He was 82.

Geingob, who previously survived prostate cancer, had served as Namibia's President since 2015. He previously served as Prime Minister from the time Namibia achieved independence from South Africa in 1990 until 2002, and again in 2012.

He had traveled to the US for “a two-day novel treatment for cancerous cells” in late January following the latest diagnosis and then returned to Namibia. It was later announced that he had died in Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek. No cause of death was provided.

Vice President Nangolo Mbumba will assume the duties of the President following Geingob's passing.

Namibia, a country in southwestern Africa, is considered a mining hotspot due to its deposits of diamonds and lithium, an essential component of batteries.

Last month, Geingob voiced support for the South African government's attempt to charge the State of Israel with genocide in its efforts to defend its citizens following the Hamas massacre of October 7, criticizing Germany for opposing the South African claims.

Geingob said that Namibia, a former German colony, “rejects Germany’s support of the genocidal intent of the racist Israeli state" and criticized what he called Germany’s inability to draw lessons from its horrific history.”

He called the South African case against Israel "morally upright" and said that Germany was "ignoring" the “genocidal and gruesome acts of the Israeli Government."