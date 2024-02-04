Israel's war against Hamas, dubbed Swords of Iron, entered its 18th week on Saturday. The war began on October 7th, the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, when Hamas launched an assault by land sea, and air, massacring over 1,200 and taking 240 Israelis and foreigners hostage. As the war continues, IDF forces continue to advance through southern and central Gaza as terrorists continue launching rockets at the Jewish state from Lebanon and Gaza.

Since the war began on October 7th, 562 IDF soldiers have fallen in the line of duty, 225 of them fell after the the ground offensive began.

Red alert sirens continued to sound in northern Israel on Sunday morning and afternoon.

Live updates:

12:03 p.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

11:29 a.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

11:25 a.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

10:53 a.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.