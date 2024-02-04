The Wexner Foundation, a philanthropic organisation which focuses on developing Jewish professional and volunteer leaders in North America and public leaders in Israel, has filed a lawsuit claiming ILS 1M from Yitzchak Hadad, a resident of Ashdod, for spreading lies and slander on social media.

According to the statement of claim, “The defendant has operated a poison machine that created an encompassing network of influence consisting of a large number of accounts and profiles on X. With them, he obsessively spreads slander, incitement, and about and blatant lies about the plaintiff, including the accusation of treason and responsibility for the October 7th massacre, along with the terrorist organization Hamas, and calling the foundation a cancer. The statement of claim adds that “There can be no slander more serious or false than this.”

The statement of claim details how the defendant uses a large number of fake social media profiles. In one case, the name Friedman is spelled in several different variations, and in another, the name Bond is used in both English and hebrew.

These accounts have tens of thousands of followers and the posts they use all include the same coarse and accusatory language. “We suspect the defendant operates more than one hundred such accounts,” reads the statement of claim.

The statement of claim presents dozens of posts slandering the fund and its alumni, some of whom are senior officials in the IDF and Ministry of Defense. “These statements are unbridled, illegitimate, and violent, and are made through unidentified profiles in order to make it hard to follow and identify the user," the statement of claim notes.