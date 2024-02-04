The IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Sunday morning cleared for publication that Major General (res.) Shimon Yehoshua Asulin, 24, from Beit Shemesh, was killed on Saturday in a battle in the south of the Gaza Strip.

His family has been notified.

On Saturday, the IDF published footage of troops destroying a tunnel shaft that led to a hideout room for the Hamas terrorist organization and which contained an underground elevator.

The brigade's soldiers located many weapons, night vision and observation devices, intelligence documents belonging to the terrorist organization, and rocket launchers.

The weapons were confiscated and the launchers were destroyed.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 News reported on Saturday night that, among the clauses that Hamas is expected to present as part of a hostage release deal, is the demand for the release of only one Israeli hostage each day, in order to verify that Israel is meeting its obligations.

In addition, Hamas will demand the release of terrorists from its Nukhba unit, who took part in the massacre on October 7. Israel is not expected to agree to all the clauses, and negotiations will be conducted between the sides. Hamas is also not interested in providing Israel with a list of hostages who are held in Gaza, dead or alive.

Also, the report stated, Hamas wants to set four stages for the deal, not three. In the first stage, adult men and women will be released, in the second stage, female soldiers will be released, in the third stage, young men and soldiers will be released, and in the fourth and final stage, the bodies of hostages that are in the hands of Hamas will be handed over to Israel.