The head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, is expected to arrive in Cairo in the coming days after postponing his and the Hamas delegation's visit to the Egyptian capital.

Channel 12 News reported on Saturday night that, among the clauses that Hamas is expected to present as part of a hostage release deal, is the demand for the release of only one Israeli hostage each day, in order to verify that Israel is meeting its obligations.

In addition, Hamas will demand the release of terrorists from its Nukhba unit, who took part in the massacre on October 7. Israel is not expected to agree to all the clauses, and negotiations will be conducted between the sides. Hamas is also not interested in providing Israel with a list of hostages who are held in Gaza, dead or alive.

In addition, Hamas wants to set four stages for the deal, not three. In the first stage, adult men and women will be released, in the second stage, female soldiers will be released, in the third stage, young men and soldiers will be released, and in the fourth and final stage, the bodies of hostages that are in the hands of Hamas will be handed over to Israel.

A senior Israeli official told Channel 13 News on Saturday night that the belief is that Hamas' response to the proposed deal will be "yes, but", and then a massive process of negotiation will begin.

The same senior official added, "I am not optimistic about reaching agreements in the coming days, the core demand of Hamas to end the war has not been dropped yet, even if they do allow for a negotiation process to begin."