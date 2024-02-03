Haredi singer and children's star Rabbi Alter Tzvi Aryeh Yachnes, popularly known as "Rebbe Alter," passed away Friday night at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

He was 75.

Rabbi Yachnes fell ill just prior to the Shavuot holiday, and he was hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem. Since then, he began to recover and began rehabilitation. However, on Friday his systems collapsed and to the distress of his family and friends, he passed away.

Over the years, Rabbi Yachnes published dozens of albums in Hebrew and English, singing songs related to Jewish holidays, themes, and more. He later published videos for children, among them, "Passover with Rabbi Alter and kids," "Vesamachta Bechagecha," on the Sukkot (Festival of Tabernacles) holiday, and others.

Among his most famous songs are the popular Israeli song, "Mashiv Haru'ach Umorid Hageshem," and, "Pharaoh in Pajamas in the Middle of the Night," which was originally written in Hebrew and later translated into English.