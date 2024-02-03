Channel 12 News journalist Arad Nir was caught off-guard by a comment from Noam Dan, the cousin of Ofer Kalderon, who is still being held hostage in Gaza.

“You think that this is a disappointing situation, in which you are faced with a man without feelings, values, or humanity, with whom it is difficult to negotiate?” he asked Dan.

“Are we talking about [Yahya] Sinwar or [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu?” Dan asked. Sinwar is a Hamas leader.

“I was, unequivocally, talking about Sinwar,” Nir replied.

“I misunderstood, then, because Netanyahu also meets those criteria,” Dan stated.

Dan’s comments have drawn considerable controversy on social media.