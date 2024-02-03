Israel is examining, in discussions with Egypt, the possibility of moving the Rafah Crossing to where the borders of Gaza, Israel, and Egypt meet, near the Kerem Shalom Crossing, Channel 13 News reported.

The goal of such a move would be to on the one hand allow Egyptian involvement in the border, and not enter into conflict on the matter with Egypt, while on the other hand ensuring that the crossing will be on Israel's border as well, allowing Israeli security inspections.

Such a move would allow Israel to access the border and ensure that no smuggling takes place. It would not, however, solve the problem of smuggling in general.

Egypt and Israel are still holding discussions on the Philadelphi corridor, the report added.

On Thursday, Galei Zahal reported that sources familiar with the details of negotiations on the Philadelphi Route said that the sides are nearing an agreement.

Regarding the matter of controlling the Philadelphi route, Israel is expected to have "some influence" on what happens on it, but will not have a regular physical presence along the route.

However, Israel will be able to observe the route using technological means.