IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari explained the fighting on Israel’s northern border Saturday evening and displayed a slideshow that shows the area of Lebanon from which Hezbollah is operating.

“Since the beginning of the war, Hezbollah has attempted to distract us from the war in Gaza. Hezbollah fires towards Israeli territory, and attempts to execute other terror operations against Israeli citizens. In the last four months, we have conducted particularly intense combat on the northern front, with the intention to reshape the face of northern Israel.”

Hagari claimed that the IDF has so far killed more than 200 Hezbollah terrorists and warned, “Anyone who poses a threat will be attacked. Any terrorist who attempts to carry out operations against us meets IDF forces. Our offensive efforts so far include attacks against more than 3,400 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.”

He also clarified that, “We still have a considerable way to go until the security situation allows residents of the north to return home.”