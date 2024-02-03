Omri Ronen returned to this weekend to his grandmother's home in Kfar Aza, for the first time since the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023.

His grandmother was among those murdered in the massacre.

In a post on X, Ronen wrote, "During the visit and the searches, we found a letter the terrorists wrote in her planner, which remained in the living room and which told the whole story."

The handwritten note read, "The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades passed through here and stamped out the occupying Zionists. You will die and you will not remain here."

Ronen noted, "The terrorists' goal was to hurt our honor and try to humiliate us. They wanted to murder and slaughter as many Israelis as possible. To cause us not to want to return and settle the magical towns of the border region."

"Our response to Hamas must continue to be crushing. We must return all of the hostages now and eliminate this terror organization - however long it takes. We need to get even with all of its commanders, supporters, and accomplices. We must destroy and stop all of the means, sources of funding, and infrastructure which they have.

"At the same time, we must build all of the border towns, expand them, develop and cultivate them. As quickly as possible. And if little me can send a strong and clear message to all those who seek our destruction, the worst of our enemies: There is no one prouder than us to be Israelis, Zionists and fighters, people. We will remain in our land forever. And we will do it with strength and might that cannot be imagined. We will build our homes and families here, despite this, and we will continue to build a thriving, beautiful, and developed country here."