Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen has called for a future prisoner swap deal to be carried out in a single stage.

Otherwise, he said, it may never end.

"The State of Israel will not sign any declaration that it will not continue to fight terror," he told journalist Ayala Hasson. "There can be a break, but not an end of the war."

Cohen also said that in his opinion, there was an intelligence failure on October 7.

"I have no logical explanation for this," he said.

Regarding the clashes with Hezbollah on Israel's northern border, Cohen said that one day, Israel will need to wage war against Hezbollah - but this is not the time.

He also said that he has not yet decided whether he will go into politics.