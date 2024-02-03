Sources in Egypt and Hamas on Saturday told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the expected visit to Cairo by Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh would be delayed.

Arabic media reported Saturday morning that Hamas is inclined to accept the prisoner swap deal suggested in the Paris summit, even though it does not include a general cessation of the fighting in Gaza, but is demanding other changes and amendments.

According to the reports, the terror group is demanding that the deal be divided into four stages instead of three, that the temporary ceasefires be lengthened, and that the matter of Gaza governance following the war be handled internally.

In the first stage of the deal, Hamas would agree to release the elderly, women, and children. The second stage of the deal would include the release of female IDF soldiers. In the third stage of the deal, military personnel (men) would be released, and in the fourth stage Hamas would return the bodies of military and civilian hostages.

In the first stage, around 36 hostages would be released in exchange for 3,000 convicted terrorists, including terrorists arrested after the October 7 massacre from Gaza, the Gaza border region, Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem. These terrorists would be released in addition to those who were released in the 2011 Shalit deal and were rearrested for continued terror activities. The deal would also see the release of ailing and elderly terrorists with lengthy sentences.