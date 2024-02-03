Throughout Saturday, three launches were identified crossing from Lebanon and falling in open areas in Bar'am and Zar'it, northern Israel, the IDF said.

No injuries were reported.

The IDF added, "A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including two observation posts in the areas of Marwahin and Ayta ash Shab, a military command center in the area of Yaroun in which Hezbollah terrorists operated, and a launch post from which launches toward northern Israel were carried out."

"Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The IDF will continue to defend Israel’s borders from any threat."

On Friday, during a meeting with the IDF’s Alpinist Unit, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) said, "If Hezbollah thinks that when there is a ceasefire in the south, we will stop firing against it - it is very wrong. I am saying here explicitly - as long as we do not reach a situation where the residents of the north can be safely returned to their homes, we will not stop.”