During targeted raids in the northern and central Gaza Strip since Friday, IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists and destroyed numerous anti-tank missile launchers. During a targeted raid on an office belonging to a Hamas terrorist, the troops located military equipment, weapons, and Hamas documents.

In an incident in the area of Shati, IDF troops identified a number of terrorists who attempted to transfer weapons in sacks. In response, the troops directed an aircraft to the scene of the incident, which struck and eliminated the terrorist cell.

In western Khan Yunis, IDF troops killed approximately 20 terrorists. During one of the operations, a terrorist cell fired an anti-tank missile at an IDF vehicle. A short while later, the troops responded with live fire toward the three terrorists who fired the anti-tank missiles, killing them.

Additionally, over the last day, IDF troops killed several terrorists west of the city of Khan Yunis. During a targeted raid on a site in the area of the city, the troops located weapons, RPGs, grenades, military equipment, and scuba diving equipment belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

Furthermore, in the area of Khan Yunis, IDF fighter jets struck a Hamas compound used to conduct combat, inside which a tunnel shaft and weapons storage facility belonging to the terrorist organization was located. Additionally, IDF troops located AK-47 rifles, explosive devices, and additional weapons used by the Hamas terrorist organization.

credit: דובר צה"ל

