The soldiers of the IDF's 5th Brigade, a reservist combat team, fought in the area of Al-Shati in the northern Gaza Strip. Since the war started, the brigade's soldiers were stationed in defensive missions in southern Israel and later operated inside in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, the brigade combat team, in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force and the Yahalom Unit, destroyed a tunnel shaft that led to a hideout room for the Hamas terrorist organization and which contained an underground elevator.

The brigade's soldiers located many weapons, night vision and observation devices, intelligence documents belonging to the terrorist organization, and rocket launchers.

The weapons were confiscated and the launchers were destroyed.

"The 5th Brigade combat team has completed its mission and will be replaced in the area by other forces," the IDF said.