The “Arrow” Aerial Defense System on Friday afternoon successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that approached Israeli territory in the area of the Red Sea, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed.

The missile was likely fired from Yemen by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who have upped their attacks in the region since October 7.

The confirmation came after residents of the Arava region reported hearing explosions, as a result of the interception of the missile.

In November, Israeli Air Defense Array soldiers for the first time successfully launched an "Arrow 3" interceptor operationally.

The interceptor effectively intercepted a target launched towards Israel in the Red Sea region.

The interception marked the Arrow 3 system's first operational interception since its operational deployment in 2017.

