Danielle Smith, the premiere of the Canadian province of Alberta, has announced a new policy regarding transgenders that opposes Canada's federal policy.

According to the new policy, sex-change operations in all portions of the body will be forbidden for minors under the age of 17.

Hormone blockers will be forbidden those below the age of 15, and providing them to individuals between 16 and 17 years of age will require parental consent.

The government of Alberta will require teachers to alert parents before teaching any class involving gender, sexual orientation, or sex education.

Parental consent will be required for any change of name or gender pronoun by students below the age of 15, and require parents to be notified for students between the ages of 16 and 17.

The premier has also instituted that female athletes may choose to participate in competitions consisting exclusively of women, and not transgenders.