Since the beginning of the war, the Central Command has adopted a more aggressive policy, which has led to the arrests of more than 3,000 suspects in slightly less than four months.

The policy includes daily operational activity in Judea and Samaria by various Israeli security forces, based on ISA intelligence.

The IDF notes that several senior members of Hamas, inciters, and supporters of terror were arrested at the beginning of the war, which is one of the reasons that Judea and Samaria have not yet experienced open hostilities. Additionally, many terrorists have been assassinated or arrested while planning attacks, with the decisive majority of the operations being carried out by reservist battalions operating in a professional, aggressive, and precise manner.

A security source stated: “More than 3,000 arrests and thousands of aggressive operations have been carried out in the Central Command since the start of the war. We have surpassed the number of arrests carried out over the last year. When the war began, everyone with the slightest inclination towards terror was arrested and imprisoned. The number of terrorists arrested is one of the reasons that the situation here has not yet exploded. Reserve forces operating in our area have made an unprecedented operational achievement, but we still have considerable work ahead.”