The search for remains of the October 7th massacre victims continues in the Gaza border region, with emphasis being given to areas of rough terrain around the towns that were attacked.

On Thursday, the IDF units assigned to the task, along with the Israel Dog Unit (a nonprofit specializing in working dogs) continued their searches in the hopes of finding remains of the victims or evidence of their whereabouts.

The searches are being carried out with a variety of means, including working dogs to find remains by scent and digital records of which areas have already been checked to prevent repetition.

Each sector to be searched can consist of several square kilometers. The searches have been underway for 118 consecutive days and are still far from complete.