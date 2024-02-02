The Shin Bet published photos on Friday which show agents who participated in the undercover raid on a hospital in Jenin to eliminate three terrorists, applying makeup in preparation for the operation.

"You already saw the end of the movie... This is how it looks a moment before we set out on the operation in the heart of Jenin to eliminate terrorists who planned to carry out an attack against Israelis," the organization wrote on its Facebook page, together with a link to its recruitment website.

Three terrorists were eliminated by undercover officers from Israel's National Counterterrorism Unit dressed as doctors, nurses, and patients. The forces raided the hospital, in a smooth operation that lasted only a few minutes, eliminating the terrorists who were in a hidden room on one of the levels.

A senior source said, "There are no cities of refuge in Judea and Samaria, and there will not be any - let every terrorist know this. The arms of the IDF and security forces will reach them all."

The forces entered the hospital at around 5:30 a.m., and within minutes, the terrorists had already been eliminated. The most senior of the three terrorists, Mohammed Jalamneh, was armed with a pistol, which was seized by security forces. The terrorists did not manage to respond to the forces, and by 5:40 a.m. the forces began to make their exit.