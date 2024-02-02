The 99th Division fought in the central area of the Gaza Strip, where the soldiers eliminated numerous terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure. One of the main tasks of the division was to prevent Hamas terrorists and weapons from passing from the north to the center of the Gaza Strip.

During the operations of the 646th Brigade combat team in the area of Nuseirat, the soldiers located a compound for manufacturing rocket shells using civilian and multi-purpose machinery, which was converted by the Hamas terrorist organization for its terrorist activity.

The ‘Yiftah’ Brigade combat team conducted raids on safes used by Hamas for funds designated for terror activity. Documents testifying to Hamas’ method of transferring funds were also located.

The 179th Brigade combat team eliminated hundreds of armed terrorists and located and destroyed significant tunnel routes. In addition, the soldiers located large quantities of weapons and destroyed structures used by Hamas.

Commanding Officer of the 99th Division, BG Barak Hiram, to the reservists of the 'Yiftah' Brigade: "They say that only the people who are ready to fight for their freedom deserve it - thanks to you, the reservists, our people deserve their freedom. The price is heavy, our comrades in arms have fallen, and others have returned wounded, but there are no free wars. We will continue to prepare for the next tasks when needed, where needed. I'm proud of you.”